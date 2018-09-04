Top Stories
Noah Cyrus & Lil Xan Seemingly Split After He Accuses Her of Cheating

Lindsay Lohan Shares Viral Dancing Video: 'Do the Lilo!'

Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumors of Affair with Drake

Bella Thorne's Home Burglarized, $150k in Goods Stolen

Tue, 04 September 2018 at 1:48 am

Nicki Minaj Performs a Medley of Hits for 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Nicki Minaj Performs a Medley of Hits for 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Nicki Minaj is the first guest of the season on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and she performed an incredible medley for the audience!

The 35-year-old rapper performed her songs “Barbie Dreams,” “Ganja Burn,” and “Fefe,” all from her new album Queen.

During the episode, Nicki opened up about her feud with fellow rapper Travis Scott, whose album topped hers on the Billboard 200 chart in his second week of release and her first.

Make sure to watch the full episode on Tuesday (September 4) to see all of the fun things that Ellen and Nicki are up to!
Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
