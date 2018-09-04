Top Stories
Tue, 04 September 2018 at 12:26 am

Nicki Minaj Talks Travis Scott Feud on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Nicki Minaj Talks Travis Scott Feud on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Nicki Minaj sits down for an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which is airing on Tuesday (September 4).

The 35-year-old rapper opened up about her feud with fellow rapper Travis Scott, which started after her album charted at number two and his album spent a second week at number one.

Nicki says that she wasn’t necessarily “upset” or “angry” when she came in at number two on the Billboard 200 chart. She felt like she “wanted to punch [Travis] in his f–king face.”

“The thing is, it’s not anger, it’s what’s right and what’s wrong and what’s fair. I’ve had a number two album and I never cared,” Nicki said. “It’s just that when you have a number two album to someone who is selling shirts and merch and selling passes for a tour that isn’t announced yet, it feels like you’re being tricked. It feels like someone is playing a game and like beating you at a game opposed to just selling music. I want to sell music. He sold a lot of t-shirts and sweaters and tour passes and we’re not going to have that!”

Nicki also brought up how she lost out on 12 hours of sales because she dropped a surprise album.

“I want to make sure I say this, because sometimes people think you’re ungrateful and I’m the most grateful person in the world. I love being grateful and remembering that things can be worse. I started from nothing. I’m one of those people, I get it,” Nicki said. “But I don’t like being bullied and I don’t like being taken advantage of and sometimes people use scare tactics against you because especially as a black woman, people will call you ‘angry’ or ‘bitter.’ So now it’s almost like we’re not allowed to defend ourselves or stand up for ourselves, and I’m not going to have that.”
Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
