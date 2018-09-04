Top Stories
Tue, 04 September 2018 at 10:32 pm

Olivia Culpo is 'So Happy' for Ex Boyfriend Nick Jonas' Engagement to Priyanka Chopra

Olivia Culpo is 'So Happy' for Ex Boyfriend Nick Jonas' Engagement to Priyanka Chopra

Olivia Culpo is opening up about her ex boyfriend Nick Jonasrecent engagement.

While promoting her upcoming reality show Model Squad, the 26-year-old model and former Miss Universe winner revealed that she’s “so happy” for the 25-year-old singer’s engagement to Priyanka Chopra.

“I think that any time anybody can find love, especially in this industry — because it’s difficult. You can see there’s a track record of things not working out,” Olivia told People. “So I’m so happy for him.”

Olivia and Nick first started back in 2013 before splitting almost two years later in 2015. Olivia started dating NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola back in 2016.

“I wish that everybody can find love and happiness,” Olivia continued. “That does not mean that I would not wish that for him.”
Photos: Getty
