Tue, 04 September 2018 at 10:35 am
Olivia Munn & Boyd Holbrook Kick Off 'Predator' Press Tour!
Olivia Munn poses for photos at the Predator photo call held at the Villamagna Hotel on Tuesday (September 4) in Madrid, Spain.
The 38-year-old actress was joined at the photo call by her co-star Boyd Holbrook, as well as writer/director Shane Black.
“Kicking off international press for @predator today in MADRID #ThePredator in theaters Sept 14,” Olivia posted on Instagram, along with a photo of her with Boyd.
Be sure to check out the film, in theaters on September 14!
