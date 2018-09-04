Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Join Famous Friends for Outdoor Movie Screening!

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde sit on a blanket with their friends Sarah Silverman and Will Forte while attending the Cinespia screening of Beverly Hills Cop on Saturday (September 1) at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Hollywood.

Another group of friends in attendance at the event included Dylan O’Brien, Max Minghella, Parenthood actress Sarah Ramos, and her boyfriend, director Matt Spicer.

Olivia shared a photo of the movie screen on Instagram and wrote, “The heat is still on, amiright? #BeverlyHillsCop @cinespia (the best part about LA).”

There are still a few Cinespia screenings left this summer!