Tue, 04 September 2018 at 12:00 am

Paul McCartney Says He Once Saw God on a Psychedelic Trip

Paul McCartney Says He Once Saw God on a Psychedelic Trip

Paul McCartney is opening up about psychedelic trip he went on while doing drugs in the 1960s.

The 76-year-old Beatles singer says he saw God on one of the drug trips.

“There was the gallery owner Robert Fraser, me, a couple of others,” he told the Sunday Times. “We were immediately nailed to the sofa. And I saw God, this amazing towering thing, and I was humbled.”

“It was huge. A massive wall that I couldn’t see the top of, and I was at the bottom. And anybody else would say it’s just the drug, the hallucination, but both Robert and I were, like, ‘Did you see that?’ We felt we had seen a higher thing,” he added.

Paul credits that incident for helping him believe in “something higher.”

“Having lost both my parents and Linda, and having experienced people close to me dying, you often hear this from others when you say you’re missing a person so much,” he told the newspaper. “‘Don’t worry,’ they say. ‘They’re here, looking down on you.’ And there’s part of you that thinks there is no proof of that. But there’s part of you that wants to believe it.”
