Tue, 04 September 2018 at 6:17 pm

Piper Perabo Arrested for Protesting Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Senate Confirmation Hearing

Piper Perabo Arrested for Protesting Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Senate Confirmation Hearing

Piper Perabo has been arrested for disrupting Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh‘s confirmation hearing.

The 41-year-old Coyote Ugly star took to Twitter on Tuesday (September 4) to share that she and dozens of other protestors were arrested as they interrupted the proceedings to call for senators to vote “no” on confirming the President Trump-elected judge.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Piper Perabo

“I was just arrested for civil disobedience in the Kavanaugh hearings,” Piper tweeted. “Many citizens before me have fought for the equal rights of women. I can’t be silent when someone is nominated to the Supreme Court who would take our equal rights away.”

At this time, it’s unclear if Piper was formerly charged for any crime or taken into custody.

You can head to Piper‘s Twitter to see a video of she and the others being escorted out of the room here.
Photos: Getty
