Tue, 04 September 2018 at 1:01 pm

Rihanna Stuns in 'Garage' Magazine Photo Shoot!

Rihanna Stuns in 'Garage' Magazine Photo Shoot!

Rihanna strikes a pose for the cover of Garage Magazine‘s Issue 15, hitting newsstands on Friday (September 6).

The 30-year-old Anti superstar looks stunning in a variety of portraits shot by artist Deana Lawson.

This is also Deana‘s first magazine cover and fashion project. For this issue, Garage worked solely with female-identifying photographers.

The issue, called “The Human Future,” “affirms the relevance of humanity in a nebulous, technological future.”

Rihanna is perhaps our most human of pop idols—unguarded, miraculously vital, perfect in her imperfections—making her the consummate subject for Deana,” said Mark Guiducci, editor-in-chief.

For more from Rihanna, visit Garage.Vice.com.
Credit: Deana Lawson; Photos: Garage Magazine
