Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Kourtney Kardashian Photographed with Younes Bendjima Weeks After Split

'The Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Tue, 04 September 2018 at 12:05 pm

Rita Ora Makes a Fashionable Arrival at Global Radio Studios in London!

Rita Ora Makes a Fashionable Arrival at Global Radio Studios in London!

Rita Ora always knows how to turn heads with her fashion!

The 27-year-old “Anywhere” pop superstar was spotted arriving at Global Radio Studios on Tuesday (September 4) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rita Ora

Rita looked ravishing in a white ensemble as she made her way into the radio studio, stopping to pose for photos with fans before entering the building.

Rita recently hit the stage at 2018 Manchester Pride to perform hits like “Your Song,” “Girls,” “Black Widow,” “For You” and “Hot Right Now.”
Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Rita Ora

