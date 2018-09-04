Selena Gomez Says She's a 'Bit Bummed' About Her 'Elle' Profile - Find Out Why!

Selena Gomez isn’t entirely pleased with her new profile with Elle magazine.

The 26-year-old “Bad Liar” singer and actor opened up about why she was a little disheartened on her Instagram on Tuesday (September 4).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

“I understand that reporters are working to grab the attention of a reader, however I will always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth,” she writes. “I’m a bit bummed but rarely surprised.”

Selena adds, “Y’all know me and my heart. I can’t help it. So I’ll post some of MY photos from the collection and work with A21. My heart. And maybe edit my actual lyrics as you will all hear it soon 😊 I love you guys to the moon and back.”

Selena‘s profile, which may have focused too much on her personal life, was more to shine a light on the organization she’s working with, A21, which aims to end human trafficking.

You can see more on Selena‘s Instagram now.