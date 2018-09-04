Top Stories
Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Kourtney Kardashian Photographed with Younes Bendjima Weeks After Split

Kourtney Kardashian Photographed with Younes Bendjima Weeks After Split

'The Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

'The Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Tue, 04 September 2018 at 8:19 pm

Teddy Geiger Releases First Song Under New Name, teddy<3

Teddy Geiger Releases First Song Under New Name, teddy<3

Teddy Geiger is back with new music and she’s using her new name teddy<3 for her new project!

The 29-year-old singer, who came out as trans last year, just dropped her song “Body & Soul” on Zane Lowe’s show on Beats 1 on Apple Music.

Teddy‘s album LillyAnna will be released soon!

“All of these songs and everything are kind of from before. They’re all from maybe like 2011, 2012 until right before I transitioned is when I wrote all of this. There are a lot of songs about like struggling with identity and not knowing how to really let out and express yourself. It’s kind of all clouded,” Teddy said about the new music.

Listen to a stream below and also watch the interview video!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Music, Teddy Geiger

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr