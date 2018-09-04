Teddy Geiger is back with new music and she’s using her new name teddy<3 for her new project!

The 29-year-old singer, who came out as trans last year, just dropped her song “Body & Soul” on Zane Lowe’s show on Beats 1 on Apple Music.

Teddy‘s album LillyAnna will be released soon!

“All of these songs and everything are kind of from before. They’re all from maybe like 2011, 2012 until right before I transitioned is when I wrote all of this. There are a lot of songs about like struggling with identity and not knowing how to really let out and express yourself. It’s kind of all clouded,” Teddy said about the new music.

Listen to a stream below and also watch the interview video!