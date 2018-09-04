The Bachelor's Colton Underwood Holds a Fan's Crying Baby

Colton Underwood was named the next Bachelor this morning on Good Morning America, and while leaving his New York City promo appearance, he met a cute little baby!

Well, it seems as if the baby wasn’t too happy when being held by Colton as he was leaving the studio on Tuesday morning (September 4)!

Later in the day, Colton was seen in his gym clothes, seemingly heading out of town as he had his suitcase with him.

Colton‘s season of The Bachelor is expected to air in 2019.