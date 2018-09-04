Top Stories
Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

'The Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

'The Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

Noah Cyrus &amp; Lil Xan Seemingly Split After He Accuses Her of Cheating

Noah Cyrus & Lil Xan Seemingly Split After He Accuses Her of Cheating

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Tue, 04 September 2018 at 9:32 am

'The Favourite' Trailer Debuts & the Movie Is Already Getting Oscar Buzz - Watch Now!

'The Favourite' Trailer Debuts & the Movie Is Already Getting Oscar Buzz - Watch Now!

Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz‘s movie The Favourite is gaining some Oscar buzz already!

Here’s a synopsis of the film, which takes place in the early 18th century: England is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving. A frail Queen Anne (Colman) occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah (Weisz) governs the country in her stead while tending to Anne’s ill health and mercurial temper. When a new servant Abigail (Stone) arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. Sarah takes Abigail under her wing and Abigail sees a chance at a return to her aristocratic roots. As the politics of war become quite time consuming for Sarah, Abigail steps into the breach to fill in as the Queen’s companion. Their burgeoning friendship gives her a chance to fulfill her ambitions and she will not let woman, man, politics or rabbit stand in her way.

The film will hit theaters in select cities on November 23.

Just Jared on Facebook
the favourite trailer 01

Photos: Fox Searchlight
Posted to: Emma Stone, Movies, olivia colman, Rachel Weisz, The Favourite, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr