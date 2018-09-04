'The Favourite' Trailer Debuts & the Movie Is Already Getting Oscar Buzz - Watch Now!

Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz‘s movie The Favourite is gaining some Oscar buzz already!

Here’s a synopsis of the film, which takes place in the early 18th century: England is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving. A frail Queen Anne (Colman) occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah (Weisz) governs the country in her stead while tending to Anne’s ill health and mercurial temper. When a new servant Abigail (Stone) arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. Sarah takes Abigail under her wing and Abigail sees a chance at a return to her aristocratic roots. As the politics of war become quite time consuming for Sarah, Abigail steps into the breach to fill in as the Queen’s companion. Their burgeoning friendship gives her a chance to fulfill her ambitions and she will not let woman, man, politics or rabbit stand in her way.

The film will hit theaters in select cities on November 23.