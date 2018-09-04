Tia Booth Answers One Big Question After Her Ex Colton Underwood Is Named 'The Bachelor'

Tia Booth is answering one big question after her ex Colton Underwood was named the next Bachelor.

If you missed it, Colton, who broke up with Tia on Bachelor in Paradise, was named 2019′s The Bachelor just this morning on GMA.

Tia and Colton dated briefly before he was a contestant on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette, and rekindled their romance on Bachelor in Paradise.

“Congratulations @Colt3FIVE 🌹 I hope your season is full of protein powder, puppies, and naps! #TheBachelor,” Tia tweeted, before answering a big question, “And NO I will NOT be a contestant on Colton’s season. Lord bless.”