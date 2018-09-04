Top Stories
Tue, 04 September 2018 at 11:20 am

Victoria Beckham Arrives at Radio 2 for Interviews in London!

Victoria Beckham Arrives at Radio 2 for Interviews in London!

Victoria Beckham is making a stylish arrival!

The 44-year-old Spice Girls and fashion entrepreneur was spotted arriving to Radio 2 on Tuesday (September 4) for interviews in London, England.

Victoria is on the cover of British Vogue‘s October 2018 issue with all four of her kids!

“Everything I am doing is very honest- my product, the way I communicate with my customer, my social-media channels – say what you will about me, but it’s honest, it’s strong and it’s positive,” she said about her brand.
