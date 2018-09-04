Viola Davis Talks About the Economic Injustice for Women of Color in Hollywood

Viola Davis is on the cover of Variety‘s latest issue.

Here’s what the award-winning actress and star of the film Widows had to share with the mag…

On her character in Widows: “People try to be too nice with women. They keep them pretty. They keep them likable. They cater to male fantasies. They cater to the male gaze. This film didn’t do that.”

On the value of “worth”: “People in general are always hustling for our worth,” she says. “People in positions of power are always telling you that you’re less than or you’re unworthy. I’m a Christian. I reject that. We’re born worthy. You need to take [unworthiness] off the table.”

On pay disparity: “There are no percentages to show the difference,” says Davis. “It’s vast. Hispanic women, Asian women, black women, we don’t get paid what Caucasian women get paid. We just don’t. … We have the talent. It’s the opportunity that we’re lacking.”

