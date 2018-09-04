Top Stories
Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Kourtney Kardashian Photographed with Younes Bendjima Weeks After Split

Kourtney Kardashian Photographed with Younes Bendjima Weeks After Split

'The Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

'The Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Tue, 04 September 2018 at 11:10 am

Viola Davis Talks About the Economic Injustice for Women of Color in Hollywood

Viola Davis Talks About the Economic Injustice for Women of Color in Hollywood

Viola Davis is on the cover of Variety‘s latest issue.

Here’s what the award-winning actress and star of the film Widows had to share with the mag…

On her character in Widows: “People try to be too nice with women. They keep them pretty. They keep them likable. They cater to male fantasies. They cater to the male gaze. This film didn’t do that.”

On the value of “worth”: “People in general are always hustling for our worth,” she says. “People in positions of power are always telling you that you’re less than or you’re unworthy. I’m a Christian. I reject that. We’re born worthy. You need to take [unworthiness] off the table.”

On pay disparity: “There are no percentages to show the difference,” says Davis. “It’s vast. Hispanic women, Asian women, black women, we don’t get paid what Caucasian women get paid. We just don’t. … We have the talent. It’s the opportunity that we’re lacking.”

For more from Viola, visit Variety.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
viola davis variety 01

Credit: WILLIAMS + HIRAKAWA
Posted to: Magazine, Viola Davis

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr
  • Unpichet

    Wonderful woman!!

  • Angelette Holtrust

    OMG you make millions of dollars, quit acting like a victim.

  • mahbelle

    i’m so sick of this shit.

  • Cookie Monster

    Preach, Viola, Preach!