Top Stories
Noah Cyrus &amp; Lil Xan Seemingly Split After He Accuses Her of Cheating

Noah Cyrus & Lil Xan Seemingly Split After He Accuses Her of Cheating

Lindsay Lohan Shares Viral Dancing Video: 'Do the Lilo!'

Lindsay Lohan Shares Viral Dancing Video: 'Do the Lilo!'

Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumors of Affair with Drake

Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumors of Affair with Drake

Bella Thorne's Home Burglarized, $150k in Goods Stolen

Bella Thorne's Home Burglarized, $150k in Goods Stolen

Tue, 04 September 2018 at 1:14 am

Who Went Home on 'Bachelor in Paradise'? Five People Leave Paradise in Latest Episode

Next Slide »

Who Went Home on 'Bachelor in Paradise'? Five People Leave Paradise in Latest Episode

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you’re avoiding Bachelor in Paradise spoilers!

More contestants were sent home from paradise on the latest episode of ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise as we near the end of the season.

One couple decided to break up and they both left Mexico instead of trying to find love with other people in paradise.

Three women were sent home during the rose ceremony. You can check out all of the spoilers by clicking through the slides.

Click through the slideshow to find out who went home…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Bachelor in Paradise

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr