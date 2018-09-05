Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson &amp; Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 4:39 pm

'American Horror Story: Apocalypse' Trailer Brings Back Fan-Favorite Stars - Watch Now!

'American Horror Story: Apocalypse' Trailer Brings Back Fan-Favorite Stars - Watch Now!

The first full length trailer for American Horror Story: Apocalypse is here, and it features all of your favorite returning actors!

Returning cast members include Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Dylan McDermott, Emma Roberts, Connie Britton, Taissa Farmiga, Leslie Grossman, Billy Eichner, and Frances Conroy, among others. Joan Collins is among one of the new additions this season.

The season is being billed as a crossover for two previous seasons: Murder House and Coven. The new season is set to debut on FX on September 12. Be sure to tune in!

Watch the full length trailer below…
