'American Horror Story: Apocalypse' Trailer Brings Back Fan-Favorite Stars - Watch Now!

The first full length trailer for American Horror Story: Apocalypse is here, and it features all of your favorite returning actors!

Returning cast members include Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Dylan McDermott, Emma Roberts, Connie Britton, Taissa Farmiga, Leslie Grossman, Billy Eichner, and Frances Conroy, among others. Joan Collins is among one of the new additions this season.

The season is being billed as a crossover for two previous seasons: Murder House and Coven. The new season is set to debut on FX on September 12. Be sure to tune in!

Watch the full length trailer below…