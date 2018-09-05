Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson &amp; Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 9:05 pm

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After First Semi-Finals Show!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After First Semi-Finals Show!

After tonight’s results show, five acts are moving forward on America’s Got Talent!

In the first live results show of the semi-finals round of Season 13, six of the acts were sadly eliminated on Wednesday evening (September 5). The competition is really getting down to the wire now!

WHO WENT HOME? These six acts were eliminated this week

Five more acts move forward next week to create the Top 10 for the final round.

Click through the slideshow to see who is moving on…
Photos: NBC
