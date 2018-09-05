Top Stories
Jonas Brothers Go On Double Date with Fiancees Priyanka Chopra &amp; Sophie Turner!

Jonas Brothers Go On Double Date with Fiancees Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner!

Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Are Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Younes Bendjima Back Together? Here's the Latest Scoop

Are Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Back Together? Here's the Latest Scoop

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 1:25 am

'America's Got Talent' Judges Step Out for Season 13 Semi-Finals Night One!

'America's Got Talent' Judges Step Out for Season 13 Semi-Finals Night One!

Heidi Klum and Mel B strike a pose as they hit the red carpet at Night One of the America’s Got Talent Semi-Finals on Tuesday (September 4) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.

The ladies were joined at the event by fellow judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel along with host Tyra Banks as they prepared for the first live show of the semi-finals.

The first 11 acts performed during the show tonight while the remaining acts will perform for night two of the semi-finals next Tuesday night.

During a commercial break, Howie took to Instagram to share a hilarious selfie with Mel - and she does not look happy!

“All by my bad selfie #agt,” Howie captioned the below selfie.

A post shared by Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) on

FYI: Tyra is wearing an Usama Ishtay dress, Jimmy Choo heels, and Le Ciel Design earrings.

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the live show…
Just Jared on Facebook
americas got talent judges step out for season 13 semi finals night one 01
americas got talent judges step out for season 13 semi finals night one 02
americas got talent judges step out for season 13 semi finals night one 03
americas got talent judges step out for season 13 semi finals night one 04
americas got talent judges step out for season 13 semi finals night one 05
americas got talent judges step out for season 13 semi finals night one 06
americas got talent judges step out for season 13 semi finals night one 07
americas got talent judges step out for season 13 semi finals night one 08
americas got talent judges step out for season 13 semi finals night one 09
americas got talent judges step out for season 13 semi finals night one 10
americas got talent judges step out for season 13 semi finals night one 11
americas got talent judges step out for season 13 semi finals night one 12
americas got talent judges step out for season 13 semi finals night one 13
americas got talent judges step out for season 13 semi finals night one 14
americas got talent judges step out for season 13 semi finals night one 15
americas got talent judges step out for season 13 semi finals night one 16

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Mel B, Simon Cowell, Tyra Banks

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr