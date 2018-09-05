'America's Got Talent' Judges Step Out for Season 13 Semi-Finals Night One!

Heidi Klum and Mel B strike a pose as they hit the red carpet at Night One of the America’s Got Talent Semi-Finals on Tuesday (September 4) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.

The ladies were joined at the event by fellow judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel along with host Tyra Banks as they prepared for the first live show of the semi-finals.

The first 11 acts performed during the show tonight while the remaining acts will perform for night two of the semi-finals next Tuesday night.

During a commercial break, Howie took to Instagram to share a hilarious selfie with Mel - and she does not look happy!

“All by my bad selfie #agt,” Howie captioned the below selfie.

A post shared by Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) on Sep 4, 2018 at 5:34pm PDT

FYI: Tyra is wearing an Usama Ishtay dress, Jimmy Choo heels, and Le Ciel Design earrings.

