Wed, 05 September 2018 at 8:36 am

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey's Split (Video)

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey's Split (Video)

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross arrive for their appearance on Watch What Happens Live! on Tuesday evening (September 4) in New York City.

While on the show, Andy Cohen had Ashlee play “Plead the Fifth”

“On a scale of 0 to 10, how surprised were you by the split between Nick Lachey and your sister? 10 being the most surprised,” Andy asked Ashlee during one of the three questions.

Ashlee responded, “a 5.”

Andy also asked if that lyric, “I didn’t steal your boyfriend” in her hit song “Boyfriend,” was actually about Lindsay Lohan and Wilmer Valderrama. Watch below to find out!
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Jessica Simpson, Nick Lachey

