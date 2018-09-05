'Bachelor' Couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Reveal Their Save the Date - See When They're Getting Married!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are ready to tie the knot!

The engaged Bachelor couple showed off their Save The Date on Wednesday (September 5) on social media.

“Sending these out this week! January can’t come soon enough,” Arie wrote on Instagram.

Their wedding date is January 12, 2019 in Maui, Hawaii. The event will take place at the historic Haiku Mill.

“It’s in Maui — it’s at Haiku Mill which has this beautiful, old world feel with a lot of vines and greenery. It’s not your typical beach wedding. And it’s a private wedding, so not on TV — just a close group of friends. Probably 100 guests,” Arie said on The View.

