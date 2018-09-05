Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson &amp; Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 6:41 pm

Bradley Cooper & Sienna Miller Hit the Beach Together in Malibu!

Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller are having some fun in the sun together!

The 43-year-old actor and the 36-year-old actress were spotted showing off their beach bodies on Labor Day Monday (September 3) in Malibu, Calif.

The two were joined by friends on the fun beach outing, as well as Bradley’s one-year-old daughter Lea (not pictured). Bradley and his partner Irina Shayk, who was not at the beach outing, welcomed the little girl in 2017.

Bradley and Sienna co-starred in both 2014′s American Sniper and 2015′s Burnt.

Bradley and Irina were spotted on a romantic getaway in Italy earlier in August.

The co-stars were also seen out and about for lunch together back in May in New York City.
