Bradley Cooper & Sienna Miller Hit the Beach Together in Malibu!

Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller are having some fun in the sun together!

The 43-year-old actor and the 36-year-old actress were spotted showing off their beach bodies on Labor Day Monday (September 3) in Malibu, Calif.

The two were joined by friends on the fun beach outing, as well as Bradley’s one-year-old daughter Lea (not pictured). Bradley and his partner Irina Shayk, who was not at the beach outing, welcomed the little girl in 2017.

Bradley and Sienna co-starred in both 2014′s American Sniper and 2015′s Burnt.

Bradley and Irina were spotted on a romantic getaway in Italy earlier in August.

The co-stars were also seen out and about for lunch together back in May in New York City.