Brie Larson as 'Captain Marvel' - First Look at the Marvel Superhero!

Brie Larson is in her full Captain Marvel suit on the cover of EW‘s issue, offering a first look at her upcoming Marvel superhero flick!

About the character, Brie said, “She can’t help but be herself. She can be aggressive, and she can have a temper, and she can be a little invasive and in your face.”

Brie added, “She’s also quick to jump to things, which makes her amazing in battle because she’s the first one out there and doesn’t always wait for orders. But the [not] waiting for orders is, to some, a character flaw.”

The film will hit theaters on March 8, 2019! Be sure to mark your calendars.

