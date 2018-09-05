Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Brie Larson as 'Captain Marvel' - First Look at the Marvel Superhero!

Brie Larson is in her full Captain Marvel suit on the cover of EW‘s issue, offering a first look at her upcoming Marvel superhero flick!

About the character, Brie said, “She can’t help but be herself. She can be aggressive, and she can have a temper, and she can be a little invasive and in your face.”

Brie added, “She’s also quick to jump to things, which makes her amazing in battle because she’s the first one out there and doesn’t always wait for orders. But the [not] waiting for orders is, to some, a character flaw.”

The film will hit theaters on March 8, 2019! Be sure to mark your calendars.

Head on over to EW.com for more!
