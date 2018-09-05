Top Stories
Wed, 05 September 2018 at 10:38 pm

Cardi B Joins Henry Golding at Tom Ford NYFW Show!

Cardi B strikes a pose as she arrives at Tom Ford’s New York Fashion Week Show on Wednesday night (September 5) at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City.

The 25-year-old “I Like It” rapper showed off her post-baby body in a curve-hugging black gown as she was joined at the event by Crazy Rich Asians hunk Henry Golding.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B

Other stars that stepped out for the show included Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Suki Waterhouse, Hailee Steinfeld, Gina Gershon, Riley Keough, Elizabeth Chambers, Michiel Husiman, Russell Westbrook, and Abbey Lee Kershaw.

FYI: Cardi is wearing a Tom Ford dress and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

25+ pictures inside of the stars at the fashion show…
