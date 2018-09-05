Top Stories
Jonas Brothers Go On Double Date with Fiancees Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner!

Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Are Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Back Together? Here's the Latest Scoop

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 1:54 am

Carrie Underwood Calls Out Lack of Female Artists on Country Radio

Carrie Underwood is advocating for female country artists.

During a recent interview on the Women Want to Hear Women podcast, the 35-year-old pregnant singer spoke out about the lack of female singers in on country radio stations.

“I feel like shutting that door on ‘women don’t want to hear women’ because that’s BS,” Carrie said when asked about gender disparity in country music.

“Even when I was growing up, I wished there were more women on the radio. And I had a lot more than there is today. Think about all of the little girls that are sitting at home saying, ‘I want to be a country music singer.’ What do you tell them? What do you do?” Carrie continued. “How do you look at them and say, ‘Well, just work hard, sweetie, and you can do it,’ When that’s… not the case right now.”

Carrie added: “I see so many girls out there bustin’ their rear ends and so many guys out there that it’s some new guy out there has a No. 1 [song], and I’m like, ‘Good for you, that’s great, but who are you? What’s happening?’ And then these strong women who are super talented that totally deserve it are not getting the same opportunities. But how to change it? I don’t know. How do we change it?”

Taking matters in her own hands, Carrie recruited country duo Maddie & Tae to join her on her Cry Pretty Tour 360 – which kicks off next year.
