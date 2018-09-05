Top Stories
Wed, 05 September 2018 at 1:32 pm

Cate Blanchett Covers W Magazine's 'Female Gaze' Issue!

Cate Blanchett Covers W Magazine's 'Female Gaze' Issue!

Cate Blanchett is on the cover of W magazine’s The Female Gaze issue, which is a special issue photographed, styled, directed and written exclusively by women.

Here’s what the 49-year-old actress had to share with the mag…

On working with women: “I don’t like to generalize about gender…but, for me, the biggest question was: Why haven’t I worked with these remarkable women more?! Where have they been?”

On her vision while guest editing the issue: “So. How did this begin? With an offer for me to steer an issue of W. Fabulous. Okay. My involvement? Absolute. A genuine conversation: deep time collaboration. Focus? Women. Female paths, celebratory and uncompromising.”

For more from Cate, visit WMagazine.com.
Credit: Alex Prager, Shirin Neshat, Jackie Nickerson/W
