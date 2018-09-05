Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson &amp; Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 2:25 pm

Cate Blanchett Looks So Chic at 'House With The Clock In Its Walls' World Premiere

Cate Blanchett Looks So Chic at 'House With The Clock In Its Walls' World Premiere

Cate Blanchett is working the red carpet in her chic green dress at the world premiere of her film The House With The Clock In Its Walls at Westfield White City on Wednesday (September 5) in London, England.

Also seen stepping out at the premiere were Cate‘s co-stars Jack Black and Owen Vaccaro, as well as director Eli Roth.

If you missed it, be sure to check out the trailer for the brand new film. You can catch the movie, in theaters in the US on September 21.
