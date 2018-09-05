Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 3:42 pm

Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman, & Tom Hiddleston Represent Marvel at 'GQ' Awards!

Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman, & Tom Hiddleston Represent Marvel at 'GQ' Awards!

The Marvel guys are looking suave on the red carpet!

Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman, and Tom Hiddleston were all seen walking the red carpet at the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards held at the Tate Modern on Wednesday evening (September 5) in London, England.

If you missed it, Chris was on the cover of GQ last month and got candid about his life, career and more. Be sure to check it out if you missed it!

Check out the photos of the Marvel guys on the red carpet…
