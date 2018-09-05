Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson &amp; Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 7:35 pm

David Beckham Hits the Pool With Dave Gardner in Miami

David Beckham Hits the Pool With Dave Gardner in Miami

David Beckham is soaking up the sun!

The 43-year-old retired footballer was spotted hanging with best bud Dave Gardner on Wednesday (September 5) in Miami, Fla.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of David Beckham

David and his wife Victoria were recently featured on the cover of British Vogue. See what she had to say about their family!

He and Victoria also recently enjoyed a family vacation in the south of France. While Victoria and the kids returned to London, David made a pit-stop for more time to relax.
