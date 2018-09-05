Dua Lipa & Rita Ora Get Glam for GQ Men of the Year Awards

Dua Lipa and Rita Ora are looking fierce at the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards.

The 23-year-old “One Kiss” singer and the 27-year-old “Girls” crooner hit the red carpet at the event held at the Tate Modern on Wednesday (September 5) in London, England.

Dua rocked a one-shoulder leopard-print mini dress, and Rita dazzled in a semi-sheer jeweled gown with matching accessories and eye makeup.

FYI: Dua is wearing an Yves Saint Laurent dress and accessories. Rita is wearing Ralph & Russo couture.

15+ pictures inside of Dua Lipa and Rita Ora at the event…