Wed, 05 September 2018 at 9:55 am

'DWTS' Announces First Cast Member for 2018 New Season: Nancy McKeon!

'DWTS' Announces First Cast Member for 2018 New Season: Nancy McKeon!

Facts of Life alum Nancy McKeon is set to compete on Dancing with the Stars season 27, which will premiere in just a few weeks!

The announcement was made on Good Morning America on Wednesday (September 5). It was also revealed that she’s paired with pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy.

If you don’t know, Val has won DWTS twice with Rumer Willis (Season 20) and Laurie Hernandez (Season 23).

The new season of Dancing with the Stars will debut on Monday (September 24) at 8/7c on ABC. Be sure to tune in! The full cast will be revealed next week.
Photos: Getty
