Jonas Brothers Go On Double Date with Fiancees Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner!

Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Are Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Back Together? Here's the Latest Scoop

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 7:00 am

Eric McCormack Takes His Dog for a Labor Day Walk

Eric McCormack Takes His Dog for a Labor Day Walk

Eric McCormack enjoys the sunny weather as he takes his dog for a walk on Monday (September 3) around his neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The 55-year-old actor kept things cool in a black T-shirt, gray sweatshorts, and sandals as enjoyed a quiet Labor Day outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eric McCormack

Late last month, it was revealed that Eric‘s character on Will & Grace is set to be romanced by this super hot actor in the upcoming season!

The new season of Will & Grace premieres on Thursday, October 4 at 9pm on NBC.
