Ethan Hawke & Jimmy Fallon Parody Willie Nelson & Johnny Cash - Watch Now!

Ethan Hawke and Jimmy Fallon are channeling Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash!

The 47-year-old actor teamed up with Jimmy for a parody mashup of “On The Road Again” and “Let’s Just Stay Here.”

They were also joined by Blaze stars Charlie Sexton and Ben Dickey.

Things went a little awry when Ethan wanted to hit the road and Jimmy wanted to stay put so he could play Fortnite.

“But hold on a sec/ If we stay here we can get trashed and play Fortnite,” Jimmy sang in Johnny‘s twang.

When he received some confused looks from the rest of the group, Jimmy proceeded to explain what the multi-player game involved.

Check out the entire hilarious performance below…

