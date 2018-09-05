Gigi Hadid Stuns While Closing Tom Ford NYFW Show!

Gigi Hadid struts her way down the runway as she closes the Tom Ford New York Fashion Week Show on Wednesday night (September 5) at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City.

The 22-year-old model looked glam in a black dress with sheer cape and gold heels as she hit the runway.

Also hitting the runway for the show was Joan Smalls – who looked fierce in a leopard-print outfit – and Kaia Gerber, who sported a purple snakeskin leather jacket and matching dress for the show.

