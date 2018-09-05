Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson &amp; Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 9:49 pm

Girls' Generation Sub-Unit Oh!GG Releases 'Lil' Touch' - Watch Now!

Girls' Generation Sub-Unit Oh!GG Releases 'Lil' Touch' - Watch Now!

Girls’ Generation‘s new sub-unit, Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG, is making their big debut with a “Lil’ Touch”!

The five member sub-unit, consisting of Girls’ Generation members Taeyeon, Hyoyeon, Sunny, Yuri and YoonA, released their debut single on Wednesday (September 5).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Girls’ Generation

“I didn’t think that Oh!GG would actually become our name. I was taken aback at first, but there were a lot of people who said it was really catchy the more you hear it,” Hyoyeon admitted of their unit name during their reality show Girls For Rest.

The song was released along with another new track, called “Fermata.”

Watch the video for “Lil’ Touch” below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: SM Entertainment
Posted to: Girls Generation, Girls' Generation-OH!GG, Hyoyeon, Music, Sunny, taeyeon, Video, YoonA, Yuri

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • President Trump slams Nike over their new Colin Kaepernick ad - TMZ
  • Keith Powers has landed his first post-Famous in Love role - Just Jared Jr
  • Geoffrey Owens speaks out over Trader Joe's job- TooFab
  • Fans weigh in on the new The Bachelor pick - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This YouTuber is celebrating nine million subscribers - Just Jared Jr