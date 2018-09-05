Girls' Generation Sub-Unit Oh!GG Releases 'Lil' Touch' - Watch Now!

Girls’ Generation‘s new sub-unit, Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG, is making their big debut with a “Lil’ Touch”!

The five member sub-unit, consisting of Girls’ Generation members Taeyeon, Hyoyeon, Sunny, Yuri and YoonA, released their debut single on Wednesday (September 5).

“I didn’t think that Oh!GG would actually become our name. I was taken aback at first, but there were a lot of people who said it was really catchy the more you hear it,” Hyoyeon admitted of their unit name during their reality show Girls For Rest.

The song was released along with another new track, called “Fermata.”

Watch the video for “Lil’ Touch” below!