Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson &amp; Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 3:55 pm

Halsey Confirms Her 'A Star is Born' Cameo, Reveals Who She Plays

Halsey Confirms Her 'A Star is Born' Cameo, Reveals Who She Plays

Halsey has always been listed on the IMDb page for A Star is Born, but has never officially confirmed her role in the highly anticipated film…until now!

“I guess now is a good time to finally tell you guys that I have a little cameo in A Star Is Born! Thank you so so much to Gaga and Bradley for including me. It was an honor to watch both of your talent and dedication on set. ❤️ an all time life highlight for me for sure,” Halsey tweeted out to her followers.

She later added, “I play myself for a very small moment! Which is insane because it means Gaga and Bradley saw me worthy of representing a piece of the current state of music in this film forever. They could have picked any artist. It was so humbling and unreal.”

A Star Is Born is set to hit theaters on October 5. Bradley Cooper wrote and directed the film, and it’s getting a ton of Oscar buzz! Watch the trailer if you missed it!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper, Halsey, Lady Gaga

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • President Trump slams Nike over their new Colin Kaepernick ad - TMZ
  • Keith Powers has landed his first post-Famous in Love role - Just Jared Jr
  • Geoffrey Owens speaks out over Trader Joe's job- TooFab
  • Fans weigh in on the new The Bachelor pick - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This YouTuber is celebrating nine million subscribers - Just Jared Jr