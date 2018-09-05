Halsey Confirms Her 'A Star is Born' Cameo, Reveals Who She Plays

Halsey has always been listed on the IMDb page for A Star is Born, but has never officially confirmed her role in the highly anticipated film…until now!

“I guess now is a good time to finally tell you guys that I have a little cameo in A Star Is Born! Thank you so so much to Gaga and Bradley for including me. It was an honor to watch both of your talent and dedication on set. ❤️ an all time life highlight for me for sure,” Halsey tweeted out to her followers.

She later added, “I play myself for a very small moment! Which is insane because it means Gaga and Bradley saw me worthy of representing a piece of the current state of music in this film forever. They could have picked any artist. It was so humbling and unreal.”

A Star Is Born is set to hit theaters on October 5. Bradley Cooper wrote and directed the film, and it’s getting a ton of Oscar buzz! Watch the trailer if you missed it!