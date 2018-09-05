'House of Cards' Reveals the Fate of Kevin Spacey's Character (Video)

Kevin Spacey’s character, Frank Underwood, has been killed off for the sixth and final season of House of Cards.

A new promo was released moments ago showing Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) speaking to her husband’s grave.

“I’ll tell you this though, Francis,” Claire says. “When they bury me, it won’t be in my backyard. And when they pay their respects, they’ll have to wait in line.”

You then see Frank’s gravestone next to his dads gravestone.

The final season is set to debut on Netflix on November 2.