Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 10:38 am

'House of Cards' Reveals the Fate of Kevin Spacey's Character (Video)

Kevin Spacey’s character, Frank Underwood, has been killed off for the sixth and final season of House of Cards.

A new promo was released moments ago showing Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) speaking to her husband’s grave.

“I’ll tell you this though, Francis,” Claire says. “When they bury me, it won’t be in my backyard. And when they pay their respects, they’ll have to wait in line.”

You then see Frank’s gravestone next to his dads gravestone.

The final season is set to debut on Netflix on November 2.

