Wed, 05 September 2018 at 2:14 pm

Hugh Dancy Supports 'Apologia' After Wife Claire Danes Gives Birth!

Hugh Dancy Supports 'Apologia' After Wife Claire Danes Gives Birth!

Hugh Dancy stepped out for the first time since his wife Claire Danes gave birth last week!

The 43-year-old actor hit the carpet at a photo call for his play Apologia on Wednesday (September 5) at Roundabout Rehearsal Studio in New York City.

He was joined by his co-stars including Stockard Channing.

Apologia follows Kristin Miller, who was radical activist and political protester in the 1960s. Now a celebrated art historian, the publication of her memoir threatens to split her family apart.

The play opens at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre on September 27th.
