Hugh Dancy Supports 'Apologia' After Wife Claire Danes Gives Birth!

Hugh Dancy stepped out for the first time since his wife Claire Danes gave birth last week!

The 43-year-old actor hit the carpet at a photo call for his play Apologia on Wednesday (September 5) at Roundabout Rehearsal Studio in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hugh Dancy

He was joined by his co-stars including Stockard Channing.

Apologia follows Kristin Miller, who was radical activist and political protester in the 1960s. Now a celebrated art historian, the publication of her memoir threatens to split her family apart.

The play opens at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre on September 27th.