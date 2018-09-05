'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Cast Attends Season 13 Premiere!

The cast of FXX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia gets together for the premiere of season 13!

Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Danny DeVito, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, and Jill Latiano stepped out for the event held at Regency Bruin Theatre on Tuesday (September 4) in Los Angeles.

(Glenn‘s shirt featured cats sitting inside donuts!)

They were joined by their co-stars David Hornsby, Sandy Martin, Gregory Scott Cummins, and T.J. Hoban.

Also there to show their support were Adina Porter, Navid Negahban, Emily Deschanel, and the stars of FX’s Snowfall – Carter Hudson, Angela Lewis, Filipe Valle Costa, and Michael Hyatt.

FYI: Emily is wearing a Ted Baker dress, Dana Rebecca Design earrings, EF Collection rings, and an Edie Parker clutch.

