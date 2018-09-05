Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson &amp; Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 7:24 pm

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Cast Attends Season 13 Premiere!

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Cast Attends Season 13 Premiere!

The cast of FXX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia gets together for the premiere of season 13!

Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Danny DeVito, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, and Jill Latiano stepped out for the event held at Regency Bruin Theatre on Tuesday (September 4) in Los Angeles.

(Glenn‘s shirt featured cats sitting inside donuts!)

They were joined by their co-stars David Hornsby, Sandy Martin, Gregory Scott Cummins, and T.J. Hoban.

Also there to show their support were Adina Porter, Navid Negahban, Emily Deschanel, and the stars of FX’s SnowfallCarter Hudson, Angela Lewis, Filipe Valle Costa, and Michael Hyatt.

FYI: Emily is wearing a Ted Baker dress, Dana Rebecca Design earrings, EF Collection rings, and an Edie Parker clutch.

45+ pictures inside of the Always Sunny cast at the premiere…

Just Jared on Facebook
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 01
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 02
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 03
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 04
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 05
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 06
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 07
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 08
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 09
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 10
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 11
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 12
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 13
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 14
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 15
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 16
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 17
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 18
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 19
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 20
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 21
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 22
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 23
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 24
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 25
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 26
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 27
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 28
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 29
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 30
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 31
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 32
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 33
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 34
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 35
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 36
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 37
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 38
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 39
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 40
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 41
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 42
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 43
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 44
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 45
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 46
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 47
always sunny philadelphia cast attends season 13 premiere 48

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Adina Porter, Angela Lewis, Carter Hudson, Charlie Day, Danny DeVito, David Hornsby, Emily Deschanel, Filipe Valle Costa, glenn howerton, Gregory Scott Cummins, jill latiano, Kaitlin Olson, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Michael Hyatt, Navid Negahban, Rob McElhenney, Sandy Martin, T.J. Hoban, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • President Trump slams Nike over their new Colin Kaepernick ad - TMZ
  • Keith Powers has landed his first post-Famous in Love role - Just Jared Jr
  • Geoffrey Owens speaks out over Trader Joe's job- TooFab
  • Fans weigh in on the new The Bachelor pick - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This YouTuber is celebrating nine million subscribers - Just Jared Jr