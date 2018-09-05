Jennifer Love Hewitt Spent Thanksgiving With Michael Jackson Growing Up!

Top Stories
Wed, 05 September 2018 at 12:20 pm

Jennifer Love Hewitt has the most incredible stories about Michael Jackson!

The 39-year-old actress opened up about the late pop star, who she met while filming an LA Gear commercial together when she was just 10!

Jennifer explained that he taught her some dance moves and she got to pet chimpanzee Bubbles. When he heard she was going to a charity event after the shoot, he sent a generous donation in her name.

“He stopped at the end of the day [and] he was like ‘You don’t know how important it is that you’re doing something that’s special and important for other people.’ And he was like ‘Never lose that. Always be that person,’” Jennifer said.

She also added that she and her mom attended one of Michael‘s Thanksgiving parties at Neverland Ranch, which included a ferris wheel and a candy shop that had freshly baked chocolate-chip cookies!

Check out Jennifer‘s entire interview below…
