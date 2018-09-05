Jimmy Kimmel Teaches Virgin 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood About the Birds & the Bees - Watch!

The newly announced Bachelor, Colton Underwood, revealed on The Bachelorette that he’s a virgin, and so Jimmy Kimmel is teaching him about the birds and bees before his season begins!

The 26-year-old former NFL player made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night (September 5).

Jimmy wanted to help Colton before he winds up in a confusing situation in the fantasy suite, so he sat him down to teach him an important thing he needs to know.

The Bachelor returns in January 2019.

Watch him explain below!