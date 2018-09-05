John Krasinski Almost Quit Acting Three Weeks Before Landing 'The Office'

John Krasinski almost quit acting right before his career took off!

The 38-year-old actor and director recently explained that he planned to be a teacher and was a semester away from graduating with a degree when he decided to transfer to a theater school.

After graduating from the theater program, he moved to New York to pursue his dreams.

“Cut to two and a half years later, I was like, ‘So I’m out. This is terrible. It’s so scary…Waiting tables, not as fun as they say…I was telling [my mom] to come get me,” John explained.

His mom encouraged him to stay a little bit longer and “three weeks later I got The Office!”

