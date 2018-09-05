Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 3:06 pm

John Krasinski Almost Quit Acting Three Weeks Before Landing 'The Office'

John Krasinski almost quit acting right before his career took off!

The 38-year-old actor and director recently explained that he planned to be a teacher and was a semester away from graduating with a degree when he decided to transfer to a theater school.

After graduating from the theater program, he moved to New York to pursue his dreams.

“Cut to two and a half years later, I was like, ‘So I’m out. This is terrible. It’s so scary…Waiting tables, not as fun as they say…I was telling [my mom] to come get me,” John explained.

His mom encouraged him to stay a little bit longer and “three weeks later I got The Office!”

Check out John‘s entire story below…
john krasinski stephen colbert 01
john krasinski stephen colbert 02
john krasinski stephen colbert 03

Photos: CBS
