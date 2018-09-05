John Krasinski Gets Interviewed by Stephen Colbert Twice in One Day!

John Krasinski waves to the cameras while heading into the studio for an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday (September 4) in New York City.

The 38-year-old actor was on the show to promote his new Amazon Prime series Jack Ryan.

Later that day, John went to the 92Y where Stephen interviewed him again for the live audience!

You can watch all eight episodes of Jack Ryan right now on the Amazon Prime streaming service!