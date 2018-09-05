John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Share a Sweet Moment at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend shared a cute moment on the red carpet at the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards!

The picture perfect couple were seen walking the red carpet when John planted a kiss on Chrissy‘s cheek at the event, held at the Tate Modern on Wednesday (September 5) in London, England.

Also seen walking the red carpet at the event was model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

FYI: Chrissy is wearing a Labourjoisie gown at the event.