Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 4:16 pm

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Share a Sweet Moment at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Share a Sweet Moment at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend shared a cute moment on the red carpet at the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards!

The picture perfect couple were seen walking the red carpet when John planted a kiss on Chrissy‘s cheek at the event, held at the Tate Modern on Wednesday (September 5) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

Also seen walking the red carpet at the event was model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

FYI: Chrissy is wearing a Labourjoisie gown at the event.
Photos: Getty
