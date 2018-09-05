Top Stories
Jonas Brothers Go On Double Date with Fiancees Priyanka Chopra &amp; Sophie Turner!

Jonas Brothers Go On Double Date with Fiancees Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner!

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson &amp; Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Are Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Younes Bendjima Back Together? Here's the Latest Scoop

Are Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Back Together? Here's the Latest Scoop

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 9:10 am

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Kanye West has issued a public apology to Drake in a lengthy statement on his Twitter account.

There have been a series of reported issues between the pair, and Kanye addressed many of these issues in his tweets.

Some of the issues Kanye chose to clear up were his perceived role in Pusha-T‘s diss tracks “Infrared” and “The Story of Adidon,” releasing Ye in the same month as Drake‘s Scorpion, and Kanye releasing “Lift Yourself” without including Drake.

Click inside to see the full apology from Kanye West to Drake…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Drake, Kanye West

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • President Trump slams Nike over their new Colin Kaepernick ad - TMZ
  • Keith Powers has landed his first post-Famous in Love role - Just Jared Jr
  • Geoffrey Owens speaks out over Trader Joe's job- TooFab
  • Fans weigh in on the new The Bachelor pick - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This YouTuber is celebrating nine million subscribers - Just Jared Jr