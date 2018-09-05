Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Kanye West has issued a public apology to Drake in a lengthy statement on his Twitter account.

There have been a series of reported issues between the pair, and Kanye addressed many of these issues in his tweets.

Some of the issues Kanye chose to clear up were his perceived role in Pusha-T‘s diss tracks “Infrared” and “The Story of Adidon,” releasing Ye in the same month as Drake‘s Scorpion, and Kanye releasing “Lift Yourself” without including Drake.

