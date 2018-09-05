Karlie Kloss & Martha Hunt Celebrate 'WSJ. Magazine's 10th Anniversary!

Karlie Kloss and Martha Hunt are celebrating 10 years of WSJ. Magazine!

The model pals stepped out at the party on Tuesday night (September 4) at the Metrograph in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Karlie Kloss

They were also joined at the event by tons of other WSJ supporters, including columnist contributor Martha Stewart!

In honor of the anniversary, WSJ. Magazine also launched a new book featuring some of their best columns called ON POINT: Life Lessons from the “Columnists” Interviews in WSJ. Magazine.

Check out photos from the event below…

