Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 4:40 pm

Karlie Kloss & Martha Hunt Celebrate 'WSJ. Magazine's 10th Anniversary!

Karlie Kloss and Martha Hunt are celebrating 10 years of WSJ. Magazine!

The model pals stepped out at the party on Tuesday night (September 4) at the Metrograph in New York City.

They were also joined at the event by tons of other WSJ supporters, including columnist contributor Martha Stewart!

In honor of the anniversary, WSJ. Magazine also launched a new book featuring some of their best columns called ON POINT: Life Lessons from the “Columnists” Interviews in WSJ. Magazine.

Check out photos from the event below…
