Kate Beckinsale, Isla Fisher & Elisabeth Moss Step Out For GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018

Kate Beckinsale looked absolutely stunning while stepping out for the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards!

The 45-year-old actress hit the red carpet in a revealing dress on Wednesday evening (September 5) at the Tate Modern in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Beckinsale

She was also joined at the event by Isla Fisher, her husband Sacha Baron Cohen and Elisabeth Moss.

Other event attendess included Rose McGowan, her partner Rain Dove, Kylie Minogue and Gwendoline Christie.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Julien Macdonald dress.