Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 5:21 pm

Kate Beckinsale, Isla Fisher & Elisabeth Moss Step Out For GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018

Kate Beckinsale looked absolutely stunning while stepping out for the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards!

The 45-year-old actress hit the red carpet in a revealing dress on Wednesday evening (September 5) at the Tate Modern in New York City.

She was also joined at the event by Isla Fisher, her husband Sacha Baron Cohen and Elisabeth Moss.

Other event attendess included Rose McGowan, her partner Rain Dove, Kylie Minogue and Gwendoline Christie.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Julien Macdonald dress.

kate beckinsale gq man of the year 01
kate beckinsale gq man of the year 02
kate beckinsale gq man of the year 03
kate beckinsale gq man of the year 04
kate beckinsale gq man of the year 05
kate beckinsale gq man of the year 06
kate beckinsale gq man of the year 07
kate beckinsale gq man of the year 08
kate beckinsale gq man of the year 09
kate beckinsale gq man of the year 10
kate beckinsale gq man of the year 11
kate beckinsale gq man of the year 12
kate beckinsale gq man of the year 13
kate beckinsale gq man of the year 14
kate beckinsale gq man of the year 15
kate beckinsale gq man of the year 16
kate beckinsale gq man of the year 17
kate beckinsale gq man of the year 18
kate beckinsale gq man of the year 19

Photos: Getty
