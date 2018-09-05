Top Stories
Jonas Brothers Go On Double Date with Fiancees Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner!

Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Are Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Back Together? Here's the Latest Scoop

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 2:37 am

Keith Urban is All Smiles Jetting Out of Sydney!

Keith Urban flashes a smile for photographers as he makes his way through an airport on Monday afternoon (September 3) in Sydney, Australia.

The 50-year-old country rocked looked cool in sunglasses and a black hoodie with a bumblebee as he headed towards his flight out of town.

Earlier that weekend, Keith stepped out to support his wife Nicole Kidman at the 2018 Telluride Film Festival in Colorado as she promoted her upcoming movie Destroyer.

This Friday night, September 7, Keith will be hitting the stage for his latest tour stop in Connecticut!

