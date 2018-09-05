Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Khloe Kardashian is clarifying fake reports that she’s reportedly talking about marriage with Tristan Thompson.

It all started when a gossip site posted a photo of Khloe and Tristan and said they’re reportedly talking marriage. Khloe then posted a series of comments, calling the story “crap.”

The exchange was posted by the Comments By Celebs Instagram page, but it didn’t end there.

An Instagram user commented about the exchange, “So she’s acting like Tristan didn’t cheat? Like it was made up by blogs?”

Khloe then responded to that user, saying, “I’m not acting as if Tristan didn’t cheat. I’m saying the story about marriage and anyone insinuating they know what we speak about privately is ‘crap.’ Not upset by commenters. Not upset by anything. Only pointing out when blogs create stories for you all to believe when it’s just simply untrue.”